6 new foods worth trying at a Timberwolves game

They don’t look like much more than pale dough blobs, but these squishy, buttery bites are a slam dunk of an arena snack. We loved the dill-dusted pickle knots, which came with a side of whipped pickle dip. The cinnamon and sugar knots with brown butter cream cheese dip harnessed the best of Cinnabon, smells and all. The garlic knots were salty, but the side of marinara mellowed them a bit.