State Fair-like fare reigns in new Minnesota Wild food lineup

From potato-crusted corn dogs to dill pickle pizza, there are 30 new foods this season; here are our top 5.

By Nancy Ngo

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 9, 2024 at 11:30AM
The Xcel Energy Center introduced new foods for the 2024-2025 Minnesota Wild season. The crispy potato corn dog from State Fare is among the 30 new foods that will be available during home games.

Ahead of Thursday’s Minnesota Wild home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the crew at Xcel Energy Center rolled out 30 new gametime foods for the media to preview. When it came to our top recommendations, State Fare — the stand that pays tribute to foods from the Great Minnesota Get-Together — reigned. Who can resist a potato-chip-crusted corn dog or pickle pizza?

Most of the foods on our list can be found at general concession stands and carts, with the exception of one located on the club level. However, it’s worth noting that all ticket holders can make reservations at the club-level restaurants, the Reserve and Flynt and Kyndle. (To make a reservation or view the list of food options, visit the Xcel Energy Center dining pages.)

The crispy potato corn dog from State Fare is among 30 new foods that will be available during Minnesota Wild home games for the 2024-2025 season.

Crispy potato corn dog

Not just a clever name, since this potato crust was oh-so-crisp during our tasting of this amped-up version of one of the best ever State Fair foods on a stick. Drizzled with ketchup and mustard, and then sprinkled with chives, this all-in-one food is even cleverly packaged so all that goodness stays put and it’s easy to tote back to your seat. $12.99, State Fare, Section 117.

Pickle pizza with a white sauce, cheese, dill and, of course, dill pickles, can now be found at the State Fare food stand at Xcel Energy Center during Minnesota Wild games.

Pickle pizza

If you missed this popular item that drew long lines at Rick’s Pizza during the fair or just can’t get enough, you can now get a version at a Wild game. State Fare’s spin features a sturdy crust that acts as the vessel for a pie topped with pickle, cheese, white sauce and dill. It also was our favorite of the new vegetarian options. $9.49 per slice, State Fare, Section 117

Kung pao and butter chicken wings from Tap House are among 30 new foods at the Xcel Energy Center for the Minnesota Wild 2024-2025 season.

Butter chicken wings

Just when we thought we’ve tried every possible flavor combination of the gametime classic, this surprising tomato curry sauce that went down like butter showed us who was boss. New items such as kung pao wings and carne asada loaded fries were also worthy favorite new food contenders, all brought to you by this sports-themed, general-seating-level restaurant. $17.99, approx. 10 pieces. Tap House, Section 119.

Chicken tinga tacos from Pajarito are among the 30 new foods introduced for the 2024-2025 Minnesota Wild game season that will be available at home games.

Chicken tinga nachos

We love the tomato-chipotle taco filling with bright flavors and smoky notes, so it only makes sense that it would go well on top of nachos. Pajarito, which is dishing up modern Mexican fare on the club level, turns this idea into a delectable reality and gives it further royal treatment with queso, pico de gallo, guac and cilantro. $16.98, Pajarito, RBC Wealth Management Club Level, near Section C22.

J&R's Dough Shop at Xcel Energy Center is introducing two new flavors, red velvet cake and mint chocolate chip cookie, for the 2024-2025 Minnesota Wild season.

Mint chocolate chip cookie dough

J&R’s Dough Shop has long been a fan favorite for its cookie doughs that keep fans on their toes. This season’s mint with tiny chunks of chocolate chip is a fun addition (fans might be happy to hear there’s also a new red velvet cake flavor). Plus, this dessert dish adds even more green in the stands, which you can never have enough of when cheering on the Wild. $6.99, J&R’s Dough Shop, Section 109.

