State Fair-like fare reigns in new Minnesota Wild food lineup

Not just a clever name, since this potato crust was oh-so-crisp during our tasting of this amped-up version of one of the best ever State Fair foods on a stick. Drizzled with ketchup and mustard, and then sprinkled with chives, this all-in-one food is even cleverly packaged so all that goodness stays put and it’s easy to tote back to your seat. $12.99, State Fare, Section 117.