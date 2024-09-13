Ahead of Sunday’s home opener between the Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers, U.S. Bank Stadium and its food partner Aramark unveiled a lineup of 17 local food vendors, along with a few of the dishes they’ll be serving in the stands.
The best new local food at U.S. Bank Stadium for the 2024 Vikings home opener
The stadium unveiled a new season of tasty bites and these are the touchdowns.
Since the matchup may be the toughest game of the season, it’s a good time to talk about what to eat while nursing the eternal optimism we harbor as Vikings fans.
The stadium is continuing the trend of having small, local vendors serving both new foods and twists on favorites. Among this year’s crop, fan favorites include spicy fried chicken nuggets served over fried rice, a beefy-eating vegan burger with “cheese” sauce, and rich scrambled eggs that make the argument for all-day breakfast in the stands.
Here’s what we’ll be queuing up for ahead of that first “SKOL!” Prices weren’t immediately available.
Union Hmong Kitchen, Fried Chicken Fried Rice
Section 101
Chef Yia Vang’s restaurant isn’t new to the stadium, but Union Hmong Kitchen does have a new menu item that’s poised to become an instant classic. Chicken fried rice is topped with crispy fried chicken, making it entirely familiar but with a new twist. Fluffy rice dressed with just a little soy sauce is studded with peas and carrots, served with chicken that’s battered with rice flour and Sociable Ciderwerks cider for a flavorful shell around juicy meat. The whole thing is dressed with an aioli spiked with Mama Vang’s hot sauce.
Herbivorous Butcher, vegan burger
Section 108
This is the first year that the vegan eats from Kale and Aubry Walch have been available at the stadium, and the meat-free fans are certain to appreciate the bacon dog. (It’s already a staple at Target Field during Twins season.) Fresh for Vikes fans is the Herbivorous Butcher vegan burger, which has a meaty heft and heartiness. It’s topped with an oozy hot “cheese” sauce that makes each bite a rich, decadent and fun-to-eat gameday meal. A quick timeout: If you’re not going to the game, the burger is also served at Minneapolis restaurant Zhora Darling.
Official Fried Chicken, box of fried chicken
Section 132
Another local vendor that’s been a huge success across town has been added to the gameday lineup and we’re all the better for it. Jared Brewington’s Official Fried Chicken is available by the box with hot fried chicken or chicken fingers in crispy coating. Served on the side are French fry crisps (they’re kind of like little potato scoops) and a side of housemade ranch for dipping. Boxes are prepped and handed out for an easy-to-eat lap picnic.
EggFlip, Eggflip sandwich
Section 107
The skyway breakfast sensation is branching out. Not only is this its first year at the stadium, but also the first time the small business has expanded beyond its original restaurant. EggFlip will serve its signature scrambled egg stuffed sandwich, with some of the creamiest eggs ever, in thick white toast and a small box for easy eating. Specific only to the stadium are EggFlip nachos with those signature eggs, spicy gojuchang aioli and ribbons of bulgogi-style sirloin steak and gooey cheese all on top of tortilla chips.
Old Southern BBQ, brisket mac and cheese
Section 122
Barbecue has deep roots in the family behind Old Southern BBQ. Owner James Anderson’s grandfather was a member of the Choctaw tribe from Oklahoma with a deep appreciation for the old, low and slow ways of making great barbecue. He passed the passion on to his son, Dave, who some might know as the Famous Dave. U.S. Bank Stadium reached out to Old Southern BBQ, which has three locations around the metro area, to bring in their brisket and creamy mac and cheese. Topped with a little of their signature sweet and smoky barbecue sauce, it’s ideal eating for football season.
Soul Bowl
Sections 111, 317
It’s another year of tasty eats from the booth by Brittney and chef Gerard Klass. New this season, the stand has added a chicken bowl with seasoned chicken, fresh corn and gravy over mashed potatoes. It’s a hearty meal that just happens to be gluten-free. Other Soul Bowl offerings include jerk chicken waffles, peach cobbler doughnut and their Caribe bowl.
Other local vendors
Be Graceful: Graceful vegan nachos and Graceful gluten-free avocado bowl. Section 348 and Endzone Grill
Birch’s Brewhouse on the Lake: Lobster mac and cheese smash burger and fried chicken sandwich. Section 111, new vendor
Curds & Cakes: Ellsworth cheese curds that are battered and fried. Sections 114, 129 143, 310, 339
Minnesota’s Original Brat Dogs: Chopped up locally made brats on nachos, as a Philly cheesesteak and more. Sections 333, 347
Nashville Coop: Spicy and seasoned fried chicken fingers. Section 121
Original Hockey Mom Brownies: All kinds of brownies with mix-ins and one GF variety. Sections 109, 360
Parlour: Those iconic burgers. Section 118
PoppedCorn: Popcorn and fudge. Section 119
Roon’s Savory Cones: Parmesan cheese/savory waffle cones are loaded with chicken salad, Buffalo mac and cheese and more. Section 111, new vendor
T-Rex Cookies: The massive cookies with creative flavors are back and still big enough to fill the end zone. Section 127
Jason Halkias is on a crusade to visit every Pizza Ranch restaurant in the United States. He’ll get one step closer to his goal when he makes his 44th and final Minnesota stop in Willmar.