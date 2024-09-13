The best new local food at U.S. Bank Stadium for the 2024 Vikings home opener

Barbecue has deep roots in the family behind Old Southern BBQ. Owner James Anderson’s grandfather was a member of the Choctaw tribe from Oklahoma with a deep appreciation for the old, low and slow ways of making great barbecue. He passed the passion on to his son, Dave, who some might know as the Famous Dave. U.S. Bank Stadium reached out to Old Southern BBQ, which has three locations around the metro area, to bring in their brisket and creamy mac and cheese. Topped with a little of their signature sweet and smoky barbecue sauce, it’s ideal eating for football season.