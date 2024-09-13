Vikings-49ers preview and prediction: Can QB Sam Darnold beat his former team?

After impressive win, an imposing foe: The 49ers haven’t won in Minnesota since 1992, and lost to the Vikings as seven-point favorites on a Monday night last October. But they started the season running for 180 yards, even without Christian McCaffrey, while their defense intercepted Aaron Rodgers once and forced a fumble in their 13-point win over the Jets on Monday night. After playing the 49ers last year and practicing against them in 2022, the Vikings know they’re in for a physical game. “You’ve got to be able to match it, and you’ve got to try to match it early and not let them capture the momentum,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “If we do that, you could see 40-plus runs out of [coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and this group. It just becomes a really hard team to capture the momentum back against.”