Alleging clerk’s conflict, pork producers seek Minnesota federal judge’s recusal in antitrust case

In a motion filed Monday night, the food companies asked for the recusal of U.S. District Judge John Tunheim “in light of recently disclosed facts,” alleging one of the court’s clerks worked for three separate entities suing protein producers in other cases, that the clerk has a pending job offer from one of the law firms that filed a similar suit and the clerk announced on social media that one of their former employers was suing one of the defendants, which “explicitly identified” the case.