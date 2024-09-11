The New York Giants feature three star defensive linemen, but only one of them — monstrous defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence — played like a star during the Vikings’ 28-6 win on Sunday.
Film review: How the Vikings protected Sam Darnold in their opening win over the Giants
The dominance of tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill allowed the Vikings to focus on the Giants’ 340-pound menace, Dexter Lawrence, during Sunday’s win. But it didn’t always go well.
Edge rushers Brian Burns (1 hurry in 18 pass rushes) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (1 hit in 20 pass rushes) were unable to consistently get their hands on Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, which was a critical factor in his successful debut. He was sacked once, by Lawrence, but otherwise looked confident while leaning on some strong performances by left tackle Christian Darrisaw, right tackle Brian O’Neill and head coach Kevin O’Connell.
“You look at the end of the stat sheet and when you can minimize Burns and Thibodeaux’s effect, also just there was a physicality throughout,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. “I think Christian Darrisaw is playing — he’s had a phenomenal camp and played a really good game on Sunday — he’s playing as good as any tackle in the league at this point.”
Darrisaw got some help here or there; one assist from fullback C.J. Ham actually led to Thibodeaux’s only hit on Darnold. But Darrisaw was largely left on an island to handle the Giants’ star pass rushers solo. And he lived up to his $19 million-per-year contract during the first game. O’Neill, a Pro Bowler, didn’t get much help other than the efficiency of a quick passing game that took calculated strikes.
Yet pass protection was inconsistent. Darnold just didn’t turn many pressures into sacks.
Darrisaw and O’Neill allowed coaches to focus protection schemes on Lawrence, but the Vikings’ interior O-line was always going to be outmatched. Lawrence, the 340-pound nose tackle, dominated with seven pressures in 19 pass rushes, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
“He’s at least in the conversation if not the best defensive tackle in the league,” Phillips said. “He’s really a phenomenal player. We struggled at times, but guys like that are going to make plays. And I thought those guys battled all day up front and were able to get some productive runs going.”
The interior O-line: right guard Ed Ingram, center Garrett Bradbury and left guard Blake Brandel were targeted from the first passing play.
In the video below, the Giants scheme one-on-one pass rushes across the interior. Burns (#0) and Lawrence (#97) tee off on Brandel and Ingram. Lawrence benches Ingram backward and into the only sack of the afternoon on Darnold, who felt plenty of heat in New York, but navigated it well after this initial dropback.
Protection will play a critical role in Darnold’s season, continuing with Sunday’s home opener vs. the 49ers.
Related Coverage
VikingsDear Kirk Cousins: Sam Darnold, Vikings buck Week 1 trend of new-look offenses flailing a step behind the defense
When kept clean, Darnold was incredibly efficient by completing 14 of 15 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus.
When pressured, his numbers dipped to 5 of 9 for 54 yards, a score, an interception and one sack. Less efficient, but just two negative plays. The Vikings will take him navigating a plus-40% pressured rate like that. Historically, Darnold hasn’t played well under duress. He has committed 57 interceptions, including one on Sunday when Lawrence hit his arm, and lost 14 fumbles in 57 NFL starts.
Yet his Vikings debut went smoothly.
“There’s some operational type things we can clean up,” Phillips said. “But for [Darnold] to go out and just go through reads and throw the ball like we know he can, to complete almost 80% of your passes in your first outing with a new team and to be back in that new stadium kind of where it all started for him was pretty cool as well. Pleased with him and happy for him. I think we can continue to grow.”
Darnold played with trust behind his blockers, which is another important factor. He let the plays develop such as Jefferson’s 44-yard fade from the slot.
“The biggest thing is just confidence,” Darnold said postgame. “Being able to stay in the pocket if I need to, and check the ball down and stay efficient. I think that was kind of our mindset coming in and that’s always our mindset, or my mindset personally, passing the ball. I feel like if I can stay efficient ... we’ll be alright.”
There were multiple plays in which Darrisaw tossed Thibodeaux or Burns, who agreed to a deal worth $28 million annually this offseason, to the turf. Phillips, the Vikings coordinator, was asked about Darrisaw’s mild-mannered personality juxtaposed to his violent play.
“There are quiet guys out there that are just killers on the field,” Phillips said, “and he’s kind of one of those guys. ... Not just in the pass pro game, but the physicality in the run game, the finish.”
O’Connell and company outcoached new Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, whose play design wasn’t flexible enough to prevent a fourth-and-goal touchdown when O’Connell schemed a one-on-one between Jefferson and Giants corner Deonte Banks. Jefferson easily won on the slant at the goal line.
The 21-yard touchdown to receiver Jalen Nailor was another coaching special.
Darnold stood in the pocket and was smacked in the face during the throw (Ingram got beat, again).
But Nailor was wide open thanks to a play design that leveraged the Giants’ attention on Jefferson (#18) and receiver Jordan Addison (#3). Both drew the focus of two Giants defenders. In the video below, you’ll see the Vikings swing Jefferson into the flat to attempt a deep shot to tight end Josh Oliver (#84). The Giants covered that one. But they bit on Jefferson near the red zone to spring Nailor for six.
Jefferson didn’t have a massive game, but he affected the outcomes throughout the win.
The dominance of tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill allowed the Vikings to focus on the Giants’ 340-pound menace, Dexter Lawrence, during Sunday’s win. But it didn’t always go well.