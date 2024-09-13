Can the 49ers cover Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson man to man? He hopes they try

Addison may not be playing this time, after missing his second practice this week because of an ankle injury. Safety Harrison Smith was notably absent from the start of Thursday’s practice and was listed as being held out due to a hip injury. The timing of Smith’s injury indicates the issue arose after Wednesday’s practice, when he wasn’t listed on the report. He played 68 defensive snaps in Sunday’s victory against the Giants. Good news for the Vikings is outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) returned to practice in limited fashion after missing Wednesday. Right tackle Brian O’Neill (elbow) and center Garrett Bradbury (knee) were also limited Thursday.