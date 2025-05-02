On the Leech Lake Reservation, a revitalized gymnastics program is blooming hope and talent

CASS LAKE, Minn. - Inside an old car dealership, gymnasts navigate unconventional hurdles at practice. Coaches spot the girls for form and to ensure they don’t hit the ceiling.
This organized chaos is set to the melodies of Disney songs and pop music. A collection of hand-me-down mats and equipment from bigger, longstanding gymnastics programs around the state help this newer, smaller team grow.
And against all odds, they are soaring, all because their coach, Erin Reyes, decided to come back home.
“If there’s one person who can make it happen, it’s Erin,” said Kelli Mansavage, who works at the bank across the street from the gym in downtown Cass Lake, a town of 700 people in the heart of Leech Lake Reservation.
“She brings something to the community that is so inspiring and selfless. She is more than just a coach.”
Reyes, 41, loved the gymnastics program in her hometown, but it abruptly shuttered when she was in the fifth grade after her coach moved away.
She kept tumbling at a nearby gym in Bemidji and began coaching in Mankato after college. But it was always her dream to coach in Cass Lake.
Reyes opened Northern Dreams Gymnastics in 2017 after moving back home, and this season delivered validation.