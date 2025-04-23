BCA IDs 13-year-old girl killed in police pursuit crash; family says she was fleeing foster home

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified a teenage girl killed in a pursuit with an Itasca County sheriff’s deputy over the weekend.
Angelica Bryan, 13, of Cass Lake was driving a minivan without headlights around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the BCA said a deputy activated his lights on County Road 63 in western Cohasset Township.
The minivan accelerated, at times reaching speeds over 90 mph, and a trooper with the State Patrol unsuccessfully deployed a stop stick tire deflation device during the pursuit.
Still without headlights, the BCA said the minivan continued to flee before leaving the road and crashing into a tree. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bryan’s mother, Jeannie Wittner, said her daughter was placed with a foster family in Grand Rapids that night and she was driving back to be home in Cass Lake.
“That’s all she wanted,” Wittner said Wednesday morning while on her way to the funeral home.
In its preliminary investigation, the BCA found the minivan was stolen that night from a residence in Cohasset.
Families in Cass Lake are grieving the loss of Bryan, with many mothers saying their daughters grew up with the young girl.