Vikings injury report: Jordan Addison, Andrew Van Ginkel miss practice; Christian McCaffrey limited for 49ers
Vikings receiver Jordan Addison is unlikely to practice much this week, while 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey says he intends to play in Minnesota after missing the season opener.
Vikings: Receiver Jordan Addison and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel were held out of Wednesday’s practice after injuries sustained or aggravated in Sunday’s win against the Giants. Van Ginkel is listed with a foot issue, which is also what kept him out of spring practices. He suffered the injury in last year’s season finale with the Dolphins. Coach Kevin O’Connell said after Sunday’s game that Van Ginkel “should be fine.”
Addison sustained a second ankle injury during a catch in the third quarter. O’Connell said Monday that Addison would be limited at best this week. He had just returned from an Aug. 14 high ankle sprain to the other ankle.
“I don’t know that you replace Jordan,” coordinator Wes Phillips said Tuesday. “He’s a really good football player and only continuing to get better. But have a lot of confidence in those other guys that will step up. Jalen Nailor, I’ve always thought highly of him. He’s had a couple unfortunate things in his first couple years that have kept him out of some games and maybe kept him from progressing.”
Nailor is preparing for his second NFL start against the 49ers. Center Garrett Bradbury (knee) was listed as limited.
49ers: All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was limited in practice after missing San Francisco’s 32-19 season-opening win over the Jets because of a sore calf and Achilles tendon, which also kept him out of the last four weeks of training camp.
“My mentality is I’m playing this week and that’s where I’m at,” McCaffrey told reporters, according to the Associated Press. “That’s how I am every week. I’m not lying. I think as soon as a player says, ‘Maybe I’ll play, maybe I won’t,’ that’s not a good mentality to go into a week with when you’re kind of on the fence.”
Also listed as limited for the 49ers Wednesday were safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), left guard Aaron Banks (finger, calf) and wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle). Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) didn’t practice.
Quarterback Sam Darnold, who had a strong Vikings debut Sunday in New York, faces a tougher challenge this week against a 49ers opponent he knows well.