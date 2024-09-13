Vikings receiver Jordan Addison will miss Sunday’s game vs. 49ers

”We’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” O’Connell said. “He earned the right to be here, no doubt, but having a guy like that to step in in these moments is very comforting for us as an offensive staff, and I think for Sam [Darnold] as well. But no doubt, not having Jordan out there, he had a great game against them a year ago, some huge plays for us. So we’re gonna have to pick up for Jordan with some guys we’re confident in.