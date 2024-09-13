In the Vikings’ Monday night victory over the 49ers last October, Jordan Addison had a career-high 123 yards and the first two-touchdown game of his career, helping the Vikings upset San Francisco without Justin Jefferson.
Vikings receiver Jordan Addison will miss Sunday’s game vs. 49ers
Receiver Jordan Addison has not practiced this week after sustaining a right ankle injury in the opener against the Giants.
The Vikings will have Jefferson for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. But if they’re to win as home underdogs again, they’ll have to do it without Addison.
The team ruled out Addison for Sunday‘s game against the 49ers, after he missed his third practice of the week with the right ankle injury he sustained last week against the Giants. Coach Kevin O’Connell said Addison is “doing really well“ in his rehab from the injury, but the coach couldn’t say yet whether Addison could return for the Vikings’ Week 3 game against the Texans.
With Addison out, the Vikings will activate Trishton Jackson from the practice squad for the game. Jackson led the Vikings with nine catches for 154 yards and a touchdown in the preseason, after an impressive camp that helped him make the team.
”We’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” O’Connell said. “He earned the right to be here, no doubt, but having a guy like that to step in in these moments is very comforting for us as an offensive staff, and I think for Sam [Darnold] as well. But no doubt, not having Jordan out there, he had a great game against them a year ago, some huge plays for us. So we’re gonna have to pick up for Jordan with some guys we’re confident in.
Ingram, O’Neill, Smith questionable
The Vikings listed three players — guard Ed Ingram, right tackle Brian O’Neill and safety Harrison Smith — as questionable for Sunday’s game.
Ingram had a triceps injury that “popped up” on Thursday, O’Connell said. He was limited on Friday, but O’Connell said the guard did a fair amount of work in practice.
O’Neill was limited in Friday’s practice because of an elbow injury. Smith first appeared on the injury report Thursday because of a hip injury, though he was back to limited practice on Friday. The injury is believed to be minor, and indications on Friday were that Smith would play against the 49ers.
O’Connell said the team’s plan for Smith is similar of the plan for its other 13-year veteran defensive back, cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
“We’re going to try to get him a day here and there,” O’Connell said of Smith. “It was a physical game [against the Giants]; he played his tail off on Sunday. Just a little bit more [soreness] as the week went on. We’ll see how he turns over. I do feel good about him having a chance to go, but I always want to do right by those [injury] designations.”
Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was back to full participation on Friday after being limited on Thursday. The Vikings sat Van Ginkel late in the Giants game, trying to be cautious with him after his offseason foot surgery. He did not receive an injury designation for Sunday’s game, meaning he should be ready to play.
