One dead in multi-vehicle pileup that has southbound I-35W closed in Mounds View

A crash involving multiple vehicles has the southbound lanes of I-35W closed at Hwy. 10 in Mounds View.
At least one person is reported dead, said Lt. Mike Lee with the Minnesota State Patrol.
The crash happened at about 10 a.m. near County Road I, Lee said. A passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle collided. Images from traffic cameras show other vehicles appear to have been involved.
Southbound I-35W traffic is being diverted onto westbound Hwy. 10. Traffic on eastbound Hwy. 10 is being diverted onto northbound I-35W.
A crash reconstruction team is on site, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
The agency said the lanes may be closed until about 1:30 p.m.
Mounds View Police asked people to avoid the area if possible.
No other details were immediately available.