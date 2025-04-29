News & Politics

One dead in multi-vehicle pileup that has southbound I-35W closed in Mounds View

The freeway could be closed for the next 3 to 4 hours, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 29, 2025 at 4:26PM
Vehicles blocked the southbound lanes of I-35W in Mounds View following a crash on April 29, 2025 (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

A crash involving multiple vehicles has the southbound lanes of I-35W closed at Hwy. 10 in Mounds View.

At least one person is reported dead, said Lt. Mike Lee with the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. near County Road I, Lee said. A passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle collided. Images from traffic cameras show other vehicles appear to have been involved.

Southbound I-35W traffic is being diverted onto westbound Hwy. 10. Traffic on eastbound Hwy. 10 is being diverted onto northbound I-35W.

A crash reconstruction team is on site, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The agency said the lanes may be closed until about 1:30 p.m.

Mounds View Police asked people to avoid the area if possible.

No other details were immediately available.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

