Trump marks his first 100 days in office with a rally in Michigan, a state rocked by his tariffs

WARREN, Mich. — President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Michigan on Tuesday to mark the first 100 days of his second term, staging his largest public event since returning to the White House in a state that has been especially rocked by his steep trade tariffs and combative attitude toward Canada.
Trump is making an afternoon visit to Selfridge Air National Guard Base for an announcement alongside Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He's expected to speak at a rally at Macomb Community College, north of Detroit, allowing him to revel in leading a sprint to upend government and social, political and foreign policy norms.
His Republican administration's strict immigration polices have sent arrests for illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border plummeting, and government-slashing efforts led by billionaire adviser Elon Musk have shaken Washington to its core. Its protectionist import taxes imposed on America's trade partners have also sought to reorder a global economy that the U.S. had painstakingly built and nurtured in the decades after World War II.
Trump has also championed sweeping U.S. expansionism, refusing to rule out military intervention in Greenland and Panama, suggesting that American developers could help convert the war-torn Gaza Strip into a Riviera-like resort and even suggesting annexation of Canada.
''I run the country and the world,'' Trump told The Atlantic magazine in an interview. He told Time of his first 100 days, ''I think that what I'm doing is exactly what I've campaigned on.''
That doesn't mean it's popular.
Only about 4 in 10 Americans approve of how Trump is handling the presidency, and his ratings on the economy and trade are lower than that. Additionally, 46% of U.S. adults approve of Trump's immigration policies, with about half of Americans saying he has ''gone too far'' when it comes to deporting immigrants living in the country illegally.
Just 33% of Americans, meanwhile, have a favorable view of Musk, the Tesla CEO and world's richest person, and about half believe the administration has gone too far in working to pare back the government workforce.