Enterprise Minnesota might have to cut its rural manufacturing programs because of federal cuts.
Two weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Commerce told the agency not to start its traditional funds renewal process.
“We have been told not to apply until further notice,” said Enterprise Minnesota Vice President Lynn Shelton. “We are concerned.”
The $3.2 million in federal funds is 45% of the group’s budget and losing it would force Enterprise Minnesota to contract, serving 12 counties instead of 82, said CEO Bob Kill.
Enterprise Minnesota in Minneapolis is a manufacturing extension partnership (MEP) program. There’s one of these in every state plus Puerto Rico.
The Department of Commerce sent a letter April 1 to MEP program heads in 10 states, including those in Iowa, North Dakota and Kansas, saying their grants would not be renewed.
Commerce also sent the letter to Congress, explaining that the department was stopping funding and instead “reprioritizing its programmatic activities to ensure that the U.S. secures its position as a leader in critical and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum.”
That decision has angered hundreds of factory owners, machine shops and rural suppliers, prompting a nationwide lobbying campaign, including in Minnesota.