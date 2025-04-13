Minnesota addiction and mental health providers fear federal cuts will hurt ‘life-saving’ services

Substance abuse services in schools and a help line intended to prevent people’s mental health issues from escalating are among Minnesota programs scaling back amid an attempt to cancel federal funding.
The Trump administration wants to rescind $27.5 million in COVID-era grants for 85 mental health and addiction programs across the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
However, a federal judge temporarily blocked the cuts this month when she ruled in favor of a lawsuit brought by Minnesota, 22 other states and the District of Columbia.
But as the court battle plays out, Minnesota providers said the aid remains on hold and they are scrambling to piece together funds to sustain services amid widespread financial uncertainty.
“There’s a lot of prayers happening,” said Jode Freyholtz-London,, CEO of Wellness in the Woods, which relies on the aid for its peer support connection “warmline.”
Up to 100 Minnesotans call the free line daily to talk with someone who has faced similar challenges, such as mental illness, substance abuse or incarceration, she said.
The service isn’t a crisis line, Frey-London said, but instead helps prevent someone who is struggling from ending up in a worse situation. It’s the only such call line available overnight in Minnesota.
A message at the top of the organization’s website urges people to press lawmakers to restore funding put on hold in late March.