Minneapolis weighs two options, both heavy on affordable housing, for old Kmart site

Minneapolis is asking residents for feedback on two different visions for the old Kmart site on Nicollet Avenue, both of which offer affordable apartments, space for nonprofits and square footage for a few retail shops.
The city has talked about redeveloping the area for years. In 2020, Minneapolis paid $9.1 million to buy out the discount retailer’s lease in hopes of reconnecting the two sides of Nicollet Avenue.
Officials imagined the south Minneapolis parcel as eventually including a high-density mix of homes and businesses with public gathering space. Plans stalled during the civil unrest after George Floyd was killed, and during the pandemic, but eventually started moving forward.
Nicollet Avenue — which was cut off to through traffic at Kmart’s insistence when the retailer arrived in the ‘70s — will be rejoined and open to cars. A pedestrian and bike promenade will run diagonally through the 10-acre site, and a new city park will sprout up. Trees and sidewalks will line the street.
In January, the city received two proposals for the first phase of the development now that Kmart has been demolished and much of the new stretch of Nicollet has been paved. City officials want residents to weigh in through March 5.
“These proposals line up with the vision created during three years of planning and over 20,000 conversations with the community,” said a city email sent to residents this week.
The majority of the square footage in both plans is dedicated to housing. Recreation areas, community spaces, retail and underground parking are present in both. Each concept has its own sustainability features, and the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board will provide programming on-site regardless of which is picked.
City staff will recommend one of the options in April. The mayor and city council will make the final decision on who gets to redevelop the prized parcel.