White House, Minnesota Supreme Court chief justice quietly negotiated deal over ICE enforcement in courts

Earlier this month, Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson met with White House border czar Tom Homan and received commitments for clearer restrictions and communication around federal immigration enforcement at state courthouses.
Four days later, ICE agents executed a chaotic detainment inside the Hennepin County Government Center amid a swarm of lawyers and observers as people moved through the skyway of downtown Minneapolis at lunchtime.
On Feb. 6, Hudson met with Homan and ICE St. Paul field office Director Sam Olson to make several requests of the federal government including: that ICE no longer conduct operations inside Minnesota courthouses; that if they need to operate inside a courthouse they do it in “low-traffic areas” and not inside courtrooms; that ICE agents not bring long guns into courthouses; that ICE coordinate with local sheriff’s offices before conducting operations at or near courthouses; and that ICE provide a local point of contact to improve communication with the courts.
Hudson’s requests were largely accepted, according to Kyle Christopherson, spokesperson for the Minnesota Judicial Branch, who confirmed details of the meeting and the agreement.
Homan and Olson made several commitments, including to conduct future operations outside of courthouses, “unless safety requires officers to enter,” and that Olson would serve as a local point of contact for the courts with federal agents. Homan agreed that ICE agents would not make arrests inside courtrooms and that it was not ICE policy to bring long guns into courthouses.
There was no public announcement of the agreement by the Minnesota Judicial Branch and top prosecutors and public defenders say they were not told of it.
On Feb. 10, ICE agents detained 18-year-old Junior de Jesus Herrera Berrios inside the Government Center. Several agents were positioned in the public lobby while another agent moved from floor to floor inside the courthouse looking for Herrera Berrios.
Herrera Berrios was seen sprinting through the lobby of the courthouse, trailed by federal agents, before being tackled to the ground, handcuffed and taken out of the courthouse as whistling and screams came from a swarm of lawyers and observers. Three days later, Herrera Berrios was ordered released from federal custody by U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank because the federal government provided no evidence it had a warrant to arrest him.