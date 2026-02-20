The reprimand is perhaps the lengthiest and sharpest criticism yet of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota that’s buckling under a crippling caseload of illegal immigration cases while simultaneously grappling with a staffing crisis. More than 1,000 immigration-related cases, known as wrongful detention petitions, have been filed since the Trump administration deployed federal agents to Minnesota on Dec. 1 as part of Operation Metro Surge. The cases have continued to flood the courts as more than a dozen staffers within the prosecutor’s office have left since mid-January over directives from the Justice Department.