Bemidji is the first city on the Mississippi River, but there will soon be a new second.
Northern Township recently won its petition to become Minnesota’s next city, avoiding annexation by Bemidji. Though rare, it’s part of a recent trend in the state where a township incorporates to maintain a rural, small government identity instead of being gobbled up by a neighboring big city.
Here, it was a border battle decades in the making that came down to water, both wastewater treatment and protecting the area’s greatest asset: Lake Bemidji.
The township encompasses 40% of the shoreline where a majority of properties rely on aging septic tanks, long identified as a lake contamination threat.
When a historic resort in the township approached the city about connecting to municipal sewer after its septic system failed, Bemidji changed course on a previous offer to the township to supply the service, saying the area would need to be annexed in order to connect.
In spring 2025, after reaching an impasse with the city, the township filed a request with the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings. Northern Township wanted to become a city and build its own wastewater project after securing $6 million in federal grants. Bemidji countered with a petition to annex 910 acres of township lakeshore to the east and north.
The opposing petitions sparked a two-week trial last fall that turned town hall and city hall into courtrooms. More than 400 residents packed the 4H Building at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds in September, sharing passionate comments on the boundary changes and what it would do to property taxes and services.
Chief Administrative Law Judge Jessica Palmer-Denig oversaw the trial and toured the community. She said the court received more than 700 written comments, with many concerned about the health of Lake Bemidji.