How the loss of four federal grants is affecting the Science Museum of Minnesota

The treasures are in the basement, stowed on rows of shelves behind a series of locked doors.
A 60 million-year-old dragonfly wing, its delicate veins barely visible in the stone that preserved it. A lace-thin fragment of a woven cloth belt that, likely more than a century ago, adorned a statue of a saint in Chiapas, Mexico.
Most of the artifacts at the Science Museum of Minnesota in downtown St. Paul never make it in front of visitors. Employees have relied on federal grants to digitize these objects so people around the world can see them online.
In April, that funding disappeared. Staff learned they had lost four Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) grants totaling more than $625,000, stalling ongoing projects and putting future work in limbo.
Thousands of American museums, libraries and other organizations rely on funding from the IMLS, which granted more than $4.7 million to Minnesota institutions last year.
“Honestly, I don’t think this kind of work is going to get a lot of funding across the entire country for however long it takes for these institutions to come back to what they were,” said Alex Hastings, Fitzpatrick Chair of Paleontology at the Science Museum. “And I’m optimistic that one day they will, but it’s going to be a while.”
The four affected Science Museum projects included digitizing collections of traditional textiles from Chiapas and fossils from Wannagan Creek, North Dakota, as well as working with smaller museums and members of the public on equity and access issues.
After President Donald Trump named the IMLS in a March 14 executive order “[continuing] the reduction in the elements of the Federal bureaucracy that the President has determined are unnecessary,” agency employees have been placed on leave and grants terminated.