Swedish police say 3 people are dead after a shooting in Uppsala

Swedish police said that three people are confirmed dead after a shooting Tuesday in Uppsala, a city near Stockholm, and are investigating the incident as a murder.

The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 6:42PM
Police at the scene after a shooting incident, at Vaksala Square, in central Uppsala, Sweden, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/The Associated Press)

STOCKHOLM — Swedish police said that three people are confirmed dead after a shooting Tuesday in Uppsala, a city near Stockholm, and are investigating the incident as a murder.

Swedish media reported that a manhunt is underway for the perpetrator, who reportedly fled the scene on an electric scooter.

Police said in a statement that they had received calls from members of the public who reported hearing loud bangs reminiscent of gunfire in central Uppsala, a university city located north of Stockholm, the capital.

Photos of the scene showed police outside of a barber shop called ''Shalom.''

A large area was cordoned off by police as they launched an investigation.

There was no immediate indication of motive, and the police statement did not provide details about a suspected perpetrator.

Sweden has grappled with gang violence for years, with frequent shootings and bombings.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

