Canada's Liberals celebrate a stunning win and the populist challenger loses his seat

If they don't win a majority in Parliament, the Liberals might need rely on a smaller party. The Bloc Québécois, which looked set to finish third, is a separatist party from French-speaking Quebec that seeks independence. Trudeau's Liberals relied on the New Democrats to remain in power for four years, but the progressive party fared poorly on Monday and its leader, Jagmeet Singh, said he was stepping down after eight years in charge.