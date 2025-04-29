Family says remains found of woman who was last seen in 2016 running into woods in St. Cloud area

Family and loved ones disclosed Tuesday that the remains of a western Wisconsin woman missing for nearly nine years has been found.
Shannah Boiteau of Chippewa Falls was last seen alive in the St. Cloud area on June 22, 2016, according to a Facebook page that has been dedicated to finding Boiteau, who was 22 years old at the time.
Its latest posting on the page, which has thousands of followers and includes photos of search efforts over the years, reported that “it is with great sorrow and sadness that we have to report that we have found Shannah Boiteau, and she has gained her angel wings. Please respect our privacy as we grieve and process all of this. Much love to everyone who has shared and helped us through this from the start.”
St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton said his department will be disclosing further information Tuesday afternoon.
Tri-County CrimeStoppers of the St. Cloud area said in a statement years earlier that “Boiteau was witnessed exiting a vehicle near I94 & Co Rd 74 in Saint Cloud, MN and ran into the woods and was never heard from again.”
One day before Boiteau’s death was revealed, St. Cloud police filed a search-warrant affidavit that said they were notified by a man who found a human skull with teeth at a “moist spot in the lower ground” on property to the south of I-94 and east of County Road 74.
While the affidavit did not mention Boiteau’s case, it does say the remains have been “outside in the elements for a number of years.”
The affidavit cleared the way for police and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to search the property, where they collected skeletal remains while taking photos and video of the scene.