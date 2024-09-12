Vikings QB Sam Darnold brought lessons from San Francisco to Minnesota

“When you’re at quarterback, I feel like a lot of times you can feel everything collapsing in on you,” Darnold said Wednesday. “Not just in the game, but theoretically as a whole. If things aren’t going your way, you can feel the weight of the world a little bit. At the end of the day, it’s your job to just put the ball in your playmaker’s hands and let them go make a play. It’s as simple as that sometimes. For me, it’s just being able to get the ball out and into their hands and let them go run with it.”