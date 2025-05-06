Bestselling authors Wally Lamb and Laila Lalami lead Pen Pals roster

Lamb kicks off the 2025-26 series, sponsored by Friends of the Hennepin County Library, this fall. The mega-selling writer of “She’s Come Undone” and “I Know This Much Is True” will discuss his upcoming “The River Is Waiting,” about a young father trying to atone for tragic events he created, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and 11 a.m. Oct 10. Like all five Pen Pals authors, Lamb appears at Hopkins Center for the Arts but his talk also will be available in a virtual option for three days afterwards.