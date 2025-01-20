Perry is particularly interested in blueness and Blackness, in both the color and Black people’s enduring fascination with it. As the book’s actual title makes clear, blue and Black have long been intertwined. Within that, it becomes apparent that blue is captivating to all people. Some people are drawn to its beauty; some are drawn to blue as business. For myself, after reading “Black in Blues,” I’ll never regard the color’s loveliness (or a blue pair of jeans) the same way again.