Tolkkinen: Brainerd City Council should spend a night, or 30, sleeping outdoors

I left Washburn lying on the concrete. A few blocks away, at Veterans Memorial Park, two guys with bikes and tents but no home watched police cruisers pass by. The temperature was dropping, an icy wind was mounting. One of them had a cough. He’d been clean of meth for 1½ years, but he kept thinking about using again, especially now. He had a job, but an eviction on his record soured landlords. When he was a kid, he lived in a farmhouse with cows and horses and farm chores. He never expected to be living on the streets.