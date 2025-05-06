Tolkkinen: Brainerd City Council should spend a night, or 30, sleeping outdoors

BRAINERD, MINN. - You might know Brainerd as Minnesota’s Playground, a place to go to boat or water-ski or pose with Paul Bunyan.
The people I hung out with on Thursday see a different side of Brainerd. They are the people the city doesn’t want. The people who have faced drug addiction or mental illness or rap sheets.
The people with no place to call home.
Some of them were abused as children, some of them chatter to themselves because their minds don’t work right, some of them knew they’d messed up but couldn’t understand why the Brainerd City Council had refused the overnight homeless shelter’s request to stay open all year, especially since it didn’t cost the city any money.
But the City Council decided, with only one dissenting vote, to close the shelter for summer. Worse, it decided to criminalize homeless encampments. So not only were these folks having to sleep outside, but if they got caught by the cops, it could cost them up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It will cost taxpayers money, too, because jailing people costs money.
Thursday was their first day without nighttime shelter, and it was drizzling and cold. I wanted to see how their first night went, and I packed a change of dry clothes in case I ended up spending the night wherever they went. In a tunnel, under a bridge, or some out-of-the-way place where the police wouldn’t see a tent.
One man, Isaiah Washburn, said even a board would do. He didn’t have a tent or a sleeping bag or even a blanket. He was passing through Brainerd on his way to Monticello but didn’t have firm travel plans. He allowed me to tag along for a few hours. He didn’t have protection from the rain, so I left my poncho in the car. I wanted to experience what he experienced, so we walked along the city streets, past the worms curling in sidewalk puddles. Tires hissed on the wet asphalt.