Tolkkinen: Brainerd City Council tells homeless to sleep outside this summer

BRAINERD, Minn. - George Burdette is a poet and father who served eight years in the Army Reserve.
He also struggles with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues that have cost him dearly, including a steady roof over his head. He is a veteran of nights on Brainerd’s streets, its parks, its wooded trails and riverside encampments.
One recent Sunday during a snowstorm, he holed up near a church, wrapped in blankets, waiting for the homeless shelter to open for the evening.
Now the City Council is poised to make life even more unbearable for Burdette and others without permanent housing. Last fall, the council criminalized public camping — essentially banning homeless encampments — which wasn’t a big deal as long as the Brainerd homeless shelter, the Bridge on 7th, remained open.
But the shelter was originally opened only as a place to stay in the winter, and the council has turned down its request to stay open year-round. That means starting May 1, people without shelter will either have to hide extra well from police, face fines and jail time, find housing or leave the city.
Jana Shogren, executive director of Bridges of Hope, which oversees the shelter, was taken aback by the council’s decision. She figured having the shelter open in the summer would mean fewer violations of the ordinance. So did Kelly Bevans, the only council member who supported its request to stay open year-round.
The 20-bed shelter has seen the number of overnight guests grow steadily. It often hits capacity now, and city leaders say Brainerd now serves as a dumping ground for homeless people from other communities.
“Brainerd is trying to lead the way in certain ways, on trying to help solve the homelessness issue,” said Council President Mike O’Day. “But we don’t have the resources to be the leader in the entire state of Minnesota or middle Minnesota and take on that entire burden.