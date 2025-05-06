Tate Pritchard, a former Lakeville South forward who amassed 82 points over the past two seasons for Sioux City of the USHL, announced Monday on Instagram that he has committed to the Gophers hockey program. Pritchard, a 20-year-old Savage native, previously had committed to Minnesota State Mankato.
Pritchard had 19 goals and 34 assists in 54 games for Sioux City this season after collecting 13 goals and 16 assists in 57 games for the Musketeers in 2023-24. The 6-2, 192-pounder played three seasons at Lakeville South, scoring 28 goals and assisting on 29 in 28 games as a senior.
Boston College on schedule
The Gophers announced that Boston College will visit 3M Arena at Mariucci for a two-game men’s hockey series that will be played Thursday, Oct. 9, and Friday, Oct. 10. Minnesota last played the Eagles during the 2016-17 season.
The visit from Boston College is part of an ambitious nonconference scheduled that isn’t yet finished. NCHC schools announced their schedules last week, and the Gophers will travel to North Dakota on Oct. 17-18, play host to Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 24-25, and travel to Denver to face the Pioneers at Ball Arena on Nov. 28, 29 or 30 in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game. The exact date will be announced later.
The Big Ten portion of Minnesota’s schedule has been announced in August the past four years.