Brainerd woman dies in grass fire

The body of the 65-year-old, who had mobility issues, was found near a lawn tractor in the yard.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 8:07PM

A 65-year-old Brainerd woman died in a grass fire Sunday afternoon.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the fire shortly after noon in the 6400 block of Wetherbee Road, where they located the homeowner deceased near a lawn tractor.

“She was on the lawn tractor and had some mobility issues and wasn’t able to get away from the fire,” Sheriff Eric Klang said in a phone interview Monday.

Klang said the woman died from the fire. He added that it’s unclear whether the tractor ignited the fire or if the homeowner was doing a controlled burn in the yard.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

State fire marshals and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are investigating the fire with the sheriff’s office.

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

