Duluth’s first Palestinian café to closer after less than a year

As a pop-up, Falastin easily drew crowds. It was no different when they moved into the permanent spot that formerly housed New London Cafe in May 2024. It kept limited hours, but when open, the line to the service counter frequently wound to the door. The menu has included fresh hummus with tabbouleh salad, manoush bread, falafel on fresh baked pita, kofta, lentil soup and more. There were also hand-woven rugs, grocery items including coffee and tea, and books.