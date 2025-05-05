Duluth’s first Palestinian café to closer after less than a year

DULUTH – Falastin, a popular pop-up turned market and deli serving Palestinian food, has announced that it is closing May 10 after about a year as a brick-and-mortar in the Lakeside neighborhood.
Owners Lyla Abukhodair and Sam Miller announced the closure last week in a news release, adding that they are taking time to “reimagine and explore new possibilities” for the future. Falastin will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through its final day. It is Duluth’s first Palestinian cafe.
“We remain committed to our mission of sharing Palestinian culture and cuisine, albeit in ways yet to be determined,” its owners wrote.
As a pop-up, Falastin easily drew crowds. It was no different when they moved into the permanent spot that formerly housed New London Cafe in May 2024. It kept limited hours, but when open, the line to the service counter frequently wound to the door. The menu has included fresh hummus with tabbouleh salad, manoush bread, falafel on fresh baked pita, kofta, lentil soup and more. There were also hand-woven rugs, grocery items including coffee and tea, and books.
“We wanted to have items that you would find on the streets of Jerusalem or Bethlehem,” Abukhodair told the Minnesota Star Tribune last year.
Service was interrupted in July 2024 when Falastin’s exterior was tagged with threatening graffiti its owners described as “militant.”
The restaurant’s fans took to Facebook to offer support.
Falastin’s owners did not respond to messages, but said in the release that they were grateful for the opportunity to share their food and culture and become an “integral part of this welcoming community.”