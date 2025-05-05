Duluth

Duluth’s first Palestinian café to closer after less than a year

“We remain committed to our mission of sharing Palestinian culture and cuisine, albeit in ways yet to be determined,” its owners wrote.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 9:25PM
Falastin, Duluth's first Palestinian cafe, said it is closing this week. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – Falastin, a popular pop-up turned market and deli serving Palestinian food, has announced that it is closing May 10 after about a year as a brick-and-mortar in the Lakeside neighborhood.

Owners Lyla Abukhodair and Sam Miller announced the closure last week in a news release, adding that they are taking time to “reimagine and explore new possibilities” for the future. Falastin will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through its final day. It is Duluth’s first Palestinian cafe.

“We remain committed to our mission of sharing Palestinian culture and cuisine, albeit in ways yet to be determined,” its owners wrote.

As a pop-up, Falastin easily drew crowds. It was no different when they moved into the permanent spot that formerly housed New London Cafe in May 2024. It kept limited hours, but when open, the line to the service counter frequently wound to the door. The menu has included fresh hummus with tabbouleh salad, manoush bread, falafel on fresh baked pita, kofta, lentil soup and more. There were also hand-woven rugs, grocery items including coffee and tea, and books.

“We wanted to have items that you would find on the streets of Jerusalem or Bethlehem,” Abukhodair told the Minnesota Star Tribune last year.

Spices, rice, lentils, tea and more line the shelves at Falastin. Owner Lyla Abukhodair said last year that one of the reasons she fell in love with this location was that they could function as a deli and restaurant here in Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Service was interrupted in July 2024 when Falastin’s exterior was tagged with threatening graffiti its owners described as “militant.”

The restaurant’s fans took to Facebook to offer support.

Falastin’s owners did not respond to messages, but said in the release that they were grateful for the opportunity to share their food and culture and become an “integral part of this welcoming community.”

“Your acceptance of our authentic selves and support of our continuous growth has meant everything to us,” they wrote. “We are deeply thankful for your role in this chapter of Falastin and appreciate your understanding as we take time to envision our next step forward.”

All of Falastin's food is packaged in containers that make it easy to eat in the seats available at the restaurant, or pack it up for a picnic adventure around Lake Superior. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

about the writer

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

See Moreicon

More from Duluth

See More

Duluth

Duluth’s first Palestinian café to closer after less than a year

card image

“We remain committed to our mission of sharing Palestinian culture and cuisine, albeit in ways yet to be determined,” its owners wrote.

Duluth

Feds cut grant supporting St. Scholastica students’ mental health work with schoolkids

College of St. Scholastica President Barbara McDonald poses for a portrait in September. The college announced nearly $4 million in federal and private grants Wednesday. ORG XMIT: MIN1910071948570674

News & Politics

Enrollment data shows how Minnesota schools and students are changing. Look up your district.

card image