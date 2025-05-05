Minneapolis

Charges: Unlicensed driver purposely hits 4 in Minneapolis crosswalks; police say 1 has died

The most severely injured in the back-to-back incidents was dragged beneath the car, the charges read.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 1:50PM
Hennepin County Government Center

An unlicensed driver purposely hit four pedestrians in crosswalks in two back-to-back crashes in south Minneapolis, with one of her victims being dragged beneath the vehicle and suffering fatal injuries, charges say.

Sophia Elizabeth Sullivan, 38, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with four counts each of criminal vehicular operation and second-degree assault, and one count of first-degree assault in connection with the incidents early Wednesday evening.

Sullivan was arrested moments later at her home near the scene of the second crash and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. She is due in court Monday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

Police records said Monday that the second incident has been classified as a murder now that one of the victims has died.

At the time of the crashes, Sullivan was driving while her license was revoked, a state Department of Public Safety spokesman said Monday.

According to the charges and police records:

Two females told police they were at the intersection of W. 26th Street and Grand Avenue S. and entered the crosswalk after the traffic light turned green for them. A car ran the light and hit both of them.

One of the females suffered a head injury, while the other had “minor burn marks caused by contact with the concrete” and some bleeding, the charges read.

About five minute later and a half-mile to the west, Sullivan stopped her car momentarily, then drove along two people walking on a sidewalk, then sped up and hit both of them once they entered the crosswalk at Emerson Avenue S.

Sullivan’s car “accelerated to a high speed and plowed directly into them,” the criminal complaint read, based on video from the area.

One of the victims was thrown 30 feet before he ended up down next to a parked vehicle.

Sullivan kept driving with the other victim on her hood, until she “abruptly braked. [The female victim] was thrown from the hood and landed on the road near the curb,” the charges continued.

Sullivan then ran over her and “continued to drive down the road, dragging [the female] under the car,” the charges noted. “[Sullivan] evenutally started swerving to the left and right, then turned into a parking lot, causing [the victim] to come out from under the car. [Sullivan] then appeared to run over her with the rear tires.”

Thanks to surveillance video, officers quickly caught with Sullivan at her home that night and arrested her. Her car was parked outside. It was heavily damaged and appeared to have fresh blood on it.

Both victims in the second incident were taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC. The female suffered numerous serious injuries, and “it is anticipated that she will not survive,” Friday’s charging document read. The male suffered a broken wrist and other less serious injuries.

