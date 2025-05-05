Charges: Unlicensed driver purposely hits 4 in Minneapolis crosswalks; police say 1 has died

An unlicensed driver purposely hit four pedestrians in crosswalks in two back-to-back crashes in south Minneapolis, with one of her victims being dragged beneath the vehicle and suffering fatal injuries, charges say.
Sophia Elizabeth Sullivan, 38, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with four counts each of criminal vehicular operation and second-degree assault, and one count of first-degree assault in connection with the incidents early Wednesday evening.
Sullivan was arrested moments later at her home near the scene of the second crash and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. She is due in court Monday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for her.
Police records said Monday that the second incident has been classified as a murder now that one of the victims has died.
At the time of the crashes, Sullivan was driving while her license was revoked, a state Department of Public Safety spokesman said Monday.
According to the charges and police records:
Two females told police they were at the intersection of W. 26th Street and Grand Avenue S. and entered the crosswalk after the traffic light turned green for them. A car ran the light and hit both of them.
One of the females suffered a head injury, while the other had “minor burn marks caused by contact with the concrete” and some bleeding, the charges read.