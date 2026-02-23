Mort’s Deli has transformed into Golden Valley’s new Kitchen and Rail

Anyone who’s tucked into a pastrami on rye at Mort’s Deli in Golden Valley might recognize the bones of the space that’s now Kitchen and Rail.
But other than the footprint (and a cluster of gold spray-painted candelabras from the Mort’s era), the new spot from Victor Salamone and Joe Newhouse is bringing a fresh, dine-in sheen to a suburban shopping center.
“Even though we’re in a strip mall, and we just happen to be friends with a Chipotle, you’re walking into a restaurant,” said Salamone. “It’s a nice sense of arrival.”
Kitchen and Rail opens Monday, Feb. 23, for lunch and dinner. It takes over a portion of a freestanding structure in the Golden Valley Shopping Center and signals the beginning of a revamp of the 70-year-old strip mall on Hwy. 55 that real estate firm Paster Properties took over in 2025.
This is the second location in Kitchen and Rail’s budding metro-wide empire; the first opened in Eagan in 2022. Salamone and Newhouse have designs on a space in Chanhassen for 2027, with hopes of reaching the northeast metro, near White Bear Lake, after that.
Salamone, who grew up in the restaurant business in Milwaukee, knows a thing or two about expansion; he was the vice president of development for Famous Dave’s, bringing that company from three to 205 stores during his tenure.
Made for the suburbs
The jewel-toned space is divided into sections: a jutting, curved bar facing an open kitchen, and high-tops studded with camel, dark blue and hunter green stools; a main room with lower tables and maroon booths under a chandelier of roses; and an art- and wallpaper-adorned dining room that can be reserved for private events.
Much will look familiar to regulars of the Eagan location, including Salamone’s family’s art collection and a global comfort food menu with some of his nana’s recipes. Look for filet mignon sliders, meatballs, a harvest salad, roasted cauliflower, sweet-glazed Vietnamese pork belly and, of course, the Mort sandwich, a nod to the space’s former tenant that stacks a “ton” of house-smoked pastrami on caraway rye.