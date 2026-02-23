Advertisement
Mort’s Deli has transformed into Golden Valley’s new Kitchen and Rail

The Eagan restaurant expands west, led by two nonprofit executives who view hospitality as another kind of service. Here’s a sneak peek.

By Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 23, 2026 at 12:00PM
Victor Salamone, left, and Joe Newhouse are bringing their Kitchen and Rail restaurant to Golden Valley. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Anyone who’s tucked into a pastrami on rye at Mort’s Deli in Golden Valley might recognize the bones of the space that’s now Kitchen and Rail.

But other than the footprint (and a cluster of gold spray-painted candelabras from the Mort’s era), the new spot from Victor Salamone and Joe Newhouse is bringing a fresh, dine-in sheen to a suburban shopping center.

“Even though we’re in a strip mall, and we just happen to be friends with a Chipotle, you’re walking into a restaurant,” said Salamone. “It’s a nice sense of arrival.”

Bold colors and artwork fill the dining room and party room of Kitchen and Rail's new Golden Valley location. The gold chandeliers are a holdover from the previous tenant, Mort's Deli. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Kitchen and Rail opens Monday, Feb. 23, for lunch and dinner. It takes over a portion of a freestanding structure in the Golden Valley Shopping Center and signals the beginning of a revamp of the 70-year-old strip mall on Hwy. 55 that real estate firm Paster Properties took over in 2025.

This is the second location in Kitchen and Rail’s budding metro-wide empire; the first opened in Eagan in 2022. Salamone and Newhouse have designs on a space in Chanhassen for 2027, with hopes of reaching the northeast metro, near White Bear Lake, after that.

Salamone, who grew up in the restaurant business in Milwaukee, knows a thing or two about expansion; he was the vice president of development for Famous Dave’s, bringing that company from three to 205 stores during his tenure.

Made for the suburbs

The jewel-toned space is divided into sections: a jutting, curved bar facing an open kitchen, and high-tops studded with camel, dark blue and hunter green stools; a main room with lower tables and maroon booths under a chandelier of roses; and an art- and wallpaper-adorned dining room that can be reserved for private events.

Fans of Kitchen and Rail's Eagan restaurant will notice some familiar dishes at the Golden Valley location, along with special additions. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Much will look familiar to regulars of the Eagan location, including Salamone’s family’s art collection and a global comfort food menu with some of his nana’s recipes. Look for filet mignon sliders, meatballs, a harvest salad, roasted cauliflower, sweet-glazed Vietnamese pork belly and, of course, the Mort sandwich, a nod to the space’s former tenant that stacks a “ton” of house-smoked pastrami on caraway rye.

The Golden Valley location has a few twists, starting with daily lunch service for the area’s business-heavy daytime population.

“Lunch will be new for us,” Newhouse said. “It’s a totally different community surrounding it.”

The daytime menu adds soups, salads and sandwiches for nearby office workers and residents looking for something more polished than chain fare — but still quick. A typical meal at Kitchen and Rail lasts 52 minutes, Salamone said.

As a nod to Mort's Deli, the house-smoked pastrami sandwich takes center stage at Kitchen and Rail. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Drinks and wine are part of the experience, with proprietary labels served from barrels rather than bottles — a move Salamone says keeps prices down and service faster. A visible cellar wall stocks additional, recognizable labels.

“I’m not a snob,” Salamone said. “I just want to be affordable. I want people to enjoy it.”

Newhouse guesses the west metro will bring more of a taste for Negronis and sidecars, versus Eagan’s dirty martinis and old-fashioneds.

It also brings more population density — four times that of the area surrounding their first restaurant.

“The suburbs are just changing,” Salamone said. “We bring a little of that metropolitan feel to the suburbs, and it’s a really good equation. We don’t just fit in your life; we meet you where you are in your life.”

Co-owner Joe Newhouse makes an espresso martini at Kitchen and Rail in Golden Valley. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A passion for service

While they’ve got big plans for their brand, Kitchen and Rail is not Salamone or Newhouse’s only job. By day, both work at Matter, a St. Louis Park-based nonprofit focused on community impact — Salamone in business development and Newhouse in brand and strategy.

For them, service is the common thread between both worlds.

“Our mission here at the restaurant is more than the food and drinks,” Newhouse said. “It’s about helping people build connection when they come in here.”

The restaurant industry is challenging and can be unforgiving — and it’s not something usually taken up as a side gig. But, Salamone said, it is their passion.

“If you do it for the money, you’re gonna fail,” he said. “You have to do it for the community, the connections you make, the people you meet.”

Kitchen and Rail is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. 525 Winnetka Av. N., Golden Valley, kitchenandrail.com

Mort's Deli has transformed into Golden Valley's new Kitchen and Rail

The Eagan restaurant expands west, led by two nonprofit executives who view hospitality as another kind of service. Here's a sneak peek.

