Kitchen & Rail expanding into former Mort’s Deli space in Golden Valley

The way to a developer’s heart, some might say, is through his stomach.
When Victor Salamone and Joe Newhouse decided they wanted to bring a new location of their Eagan restaurant, Kitchen & Rail, to the vacant former Mort’s Deli in Golden Valley, they knew just what to do to: woo the new owner of the shopping center where it’s located. They made a sandwich.
It wasn’t just any sandwich, but a new menu item called the “MORT.” An homage to the longtime Jewish deli, which closed in 2022, the MORT stacks a glistening half-pound of thick-cut pastrami on German caraway rye.
“We were literally just courting them,” said Salamone, who was vice president of development and growth for Famous Dave’s prior to opening the Eagan eatery. “We smoke meats very well.”
It worked.
“I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing, that attention to detail,’” said Mike Sturdivant, chief development officer for Paster Properties. “It was great.”
Kitchen & Rail will take over the freestanding Mort’s space, in the parking lot of the Golden Valley Shopping Center on Hwy. 55, by the start of 2026.
It’s the first announcement of what could be more food news to come out of the revitalization of the 70-year-old strip mall since Paster took over in June.