Retail

Starbucks is closing several Minnesota locations in restructuring

At least six Twin Cities area coffee shops will close as soon as Friday.

By Kyeland Jackson and

Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 26, 2025 at 7:05PM
Starbucks is closing at least six Twin Cities shops. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

Starbucks stores across Minnesota will close this weekend as the Seattle company prepares to shutter hundreds of locations across the nation.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol announced the closures Thursday as part of a plan to strengthen the company and “reinforce what we see is working and prioritize our resources against them.”

Starbucks has seen same-store sales decline for more than a year, meaning customers are spending less or avoiding their lattes entirely. The coffee chain’s turnaround plan to “build back a better Starbucks” is based on “the right coffeehouses in the right locations to drive profitability,” Niccol told analysts in July.

At least 900 jobs for the company’s non-retail employees were cut by the move, and Niccol said the company will have 18,300 stores by the end of fiscal year 2025 — a 1% reduction from last fiscal year.

Officials did not announce which stores will close, but the company’s website shows at least six locations in the Twin Cities area that will shutter from Sunday onward:

  • Minneapolis:
    • 120 S. 6th St.
      • 2212 Hennepin Av.
        • 2544 Nicollet Av.
          • 40 S. 7th St.
          • Roseville: 2020 Twin Lakes Pkwy.
            • St. Paul: 300 Snelling Av. N.

              The closings will be felt beyond the Twin Cities area, too. Two locations, at 101 11th Av. SW. in Rochester and 1315 Old West Main St. in Red Wing, will close their doors to customers this weekend.

              “We’re working hard to offer transfers to nearby locations where possible and will move quickly to help partners understand what opportunities might be available to them,” Niccol said in the announcement. “For those we can’t immediately place, we’re focused on partner care including comprehensive severance packages. We also hope to welcome many of these partners back to Starbucks in the future as new coffeehouses open and the number of partners in each location grows.”

              Workers United, a union representing 12,000 baristas across the U.S., said the closures show the company is moving backward under Niccol’s leadership. They plan to request more information about what’s ahead, and participate in bargaining

              “so workers can be placed in another Starbucks store according to their preferences,” a statement read. “It has never been more clear why baristas at Starbucks need the backing of a union.”

              Tyler Church, a University of Minnesota student interning at the Star Tribune, contributed to this report.

