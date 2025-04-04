Solving a St. Paul home’s nature mural mystery brings more lost murals to light

A nature mural in a Bloomington basement surrounded by piles of kids’ toys.
A nature mural on a living room wall in a Brooklyn Park home populated with little cutouts of humans and canoes.
A painting in a Shoreview garage that was rescued from Goodwill for less than $20.
A painting Henry Hayek originally gifted to the woman who used to babysit his kids.
Since the Minnesota Star Tribune published “Who painted the nature mural in a 1960 St. Paul home? A decades-old mystery is solved” in February, four other Twin Cities area families have realized they, too, have Henry Hayek artworks. Hayek has gone from being an artist lost to Minnesota history to a local household name.
Hayek painted the multi-wall mural in Steve Jensen’s St. Paul home ― and it turns out his walls weren’t the only ones graced by Hayek’s brush.
Elizabeth Kruger of Bloomington was scrolling social media when she happened upon a post with a mural that looked exactly like the one in the basement of her home.
“I saw the article on Instagram,” she said. “I scrolled down, and saw the H. Hayek signature and was like, ‘No way!‘”