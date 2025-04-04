Sunday Supper: My Famous Burger Bowls

From “Love Gluten Free” by Megan McKenna, who writes: “I know we can get gluten-free buns these days, but years of not having them has made me love a burger bowl. I packed this bowl with my best burger recipe, burger sauce, pickles and caramelized onions. It’s to die for.” Note: There are several brands of gluten-free crispy onions available online, or you can make your own. (Hamlyn, 2025)