Sunday Supper: My Famous Burger Bowls

My Famous Burger Bowls
Serves 4.
From “Love Gluten Free” by Megan McKenna, who writes: “I know we can get gluten-free buns these days, but years of not having them has made me love a burger bowl. I packed this bowl with my best burger recipe, burger sauce, pickles and caramelized onions. It’s to die for.” Note: There are several brands of gluten-free crispy onions available online, or you can make your own. (Hamlyn, 2025)
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp. dried mixed herbs
- 1 tbsp. red pepper flakes
- 1 tbsp. granulated garlic
- 1 tbsp. granulated onion
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Olive oil, for frying
- 4 slices cheese
- 2 heads romaine lettuce, shredded
- 2 tomatoes, sliced
- ½ c. mayonnaise
- ½ c. ketchup
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 4 large pickles, chopped
- Caramelized Onions (see recipe)
- ⅓ c. gluten-free crispy fried onions (see Note)
Directions
Place the ground beef in a bowl. Add your egg, mixed herbs, red pepper flakes, granulated garlic and onion and a generous seasoning of salt and pepper. Mix together with your hands and shape into 4 equal patties, each about 1 ¼ inch thick.
Add a drizzle of olive oil to a large frying pan over medium heat. When hot, fry the burgers for 7 minutes on each side. Add a cheese slice to each one for the last minute or so, covering the pan with a lid if you want the cheese to melt quicker.
Transfer burgers to a chopping board and cut into 1 ¼ inch squares.
Place lettuce and tomatoes in a large bowl or four individual salad bowls, then add burger squares.
Combine the mayo, ketchup and mustard in a small bowl and drizzle over the burger bowl. Add diced pickles and a large spoonful of caramelized onions. Finish with a sprinkle of crispy fried onions.