Recipes

Sunday Supper: My Famous Burger Bowls

Get all the flavor of a burger without the bun in this simple, gluten-free recipe.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 4, 2025 at 12:30PM
My Famous Burger Bowls from "Love Gluten Free" by Megan McKenna (Hamlyn, 2025). (Luke Albert)

My Famous Burger Bowls

Serves 4.

From “Love Gluten Free” by Megan McKenna, who writes: “I know we can get gluten-free buns these days, but years of not having them has made me love a burger bowl. I packed this bowl with my best burger recipe, burger sauce, pickles and caramelized onions. It’s to die for.” Note: There are several brands of gluten-free crispy onions available online, or you can make your own. (Hamlyn, 2025)

  • 1 lb. ground beef
    • 1 egg
      • 1 tbsp. dried mixed herbs
        • 1 tbsp. red pepper flakes
          • 1 tbsp. granulated garlic
            • 1 tbsp. granulated onion
              • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
                • Olive oil, for frying
                  • 4 slices cheese
                    • 2 heads romaine lettuce, shredded
                      • 2 tomatoes, sliced
                        • ½ c. mayonnaise
                          • ½ c. ketchup
                            • 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
                              • 4 large pickles, chopped
                                • Caramelized Onions (see recipe)
                                  • ⅓ c. gluten-free crispy fried onions (see Note)

                                    Directions

                                    Place the ground beef in a bowl. Add your egg, mixed herbs, red pepper flakes, granulated garlic and onion and a generous seasoning of salt and pepper. Mix together with your hands and shape into 4 equal patties, each about 1 ¼ inch thick.

                                    Add a drizzle of olive oil to a large frying pan over medium heat. When hot, fry the burgers for 7 minutes on each side. Add a cheese slice to each one for the last minute or so, covering the pan with a lid if you want the cheese to melt quicker.

                                    Transfer burgers to a chopping board and cut into 1 ¼ inch squares.

                                    Place lettuce and tomatoes in a large bowl or four individual salad bowls, then add burger squares.

                                    Combine the mayo, ketchup and mustard in a small bowl and drizzle over the burger bowl. Add diced pickles and a large spoonful of caramelized onions. Finish with a sprinkle of crispy fried onions.

                                    Caramelized Onions

                                    Serves 4.

                                    These caramelized onions take your dishes to the next level — adding them to anything really elevates the flavors. From “Love Gluten Free” by Megan McKenna (Hamlyn, 2025).

                                    • Olive oil, for frying
                                      • 2 red onions, finely sliced
                                        • 2 heaping tbsp. brown sugar

                                          Add a drizzle of olive oil to a frying pan over medium heat. When hot, add onions and brown sugar and cook for 5 minutes, until the onions are soft.

                                          Lower the heat and cook for another 15 minutes, until onions are sticky and brown.

                                          about the writer

                                          about the writer

                                          Star Tribune staff

                                          See Moreicon

                                          More from Recipes

                                          See More

                                          Recipes

                                          Sunday Supper: My Famous Burger Bowls

                                          card image

                                          Get all the flavor of a burger without the bun in this simple, gluten-free recipe.

                                          Recipes

                                          It’s not your imagination: Butter can make everything better

                                          card image

                                          Recipes

                                          Sunday supper: Classic Spaghetti with Tomato-Red Wine Sauce

                                          One of Lynne Rossetto Kasper's favorite rooms is her kitchen, which is only fitting for someone who writes cookbooks, has a cooking show on public radio and loves to entertain. The 18,000 BTU Wolf stove behind her was purchased with her first royalty check from her book "The Splendid Table" and she calls it "Babe."