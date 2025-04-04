Danish leader tells the U.S. ‘you cannot annex another country’ as she visits Greenland

NUUK, Greenland — Denmark’s prime minister has told the U.S. during a visit to Greenland that ‘’you cannot annex another country,‘’ even with the argument that international security is at stake.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, meanwhile, said on Friday that Copenhagen ‘’should focus on the fact that the Greenlanders don’t want to be a part of Denmark.‘’
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was wrapping up a three-day visit to the strategically critical Arctic island on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks control of Greenland. He argues that Greenland, a semiautonomous territory belonging to the Kingdom of Denmark, is critical to U.S. security.
A week ago, Vice President JD Vance visited a remote U.S. military base in Greenland and accused Denmark of underinvesting in the territory.
Frederiksen pushed back against the U.S. criticism as she spoke on Thursday alongside Greenland’s incoming and outgoing leaders on board a Danish naval ship. She argued that Denmark, a NATO ally, has been a reliable friend.
Speaking in English, she said that ‘’if we let ourselves be divided as allies, then we do our foes a favor. And I will do everything that I can to prevent that from happening.‘’
‘‘When you ask our businesses to invest in the U.S., they do. When you ask us to spend more on our defense, we do; and when you ask of us to strengthen security in the Arctic, we are on the same page,‘’ she said.
‘‘But when you demand to take over a part of the Kingdom of Denmark’s territory, when we are met by pressure and by threats from our closest ally, what are we to believe in about the country that we have admired for so many years?‘’