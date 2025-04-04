Uncertainty rattles Minnesota’s park supporter groups as federal funding cuts continue

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. - After a ranger was abruptly fired in mid-February at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge, volunteers tried to fill in to coordinate visits for school kids on field trips.
In one case, the volunteers warned a St. Cloud elementary school it would have limited visit options because of the ranger’s absence. The class decided not to come.
The uncertainty of federal staffing has rattled the 700-member Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge group, which raises money and makes up some of the park’s 200 volunteers. Already, volunteer-supported public events like a spring bird walk and a spring celebration are canceled.
“It is a big impact if you don’t have somebody to manage your volunteers,” former Friends group president Sue Hix said. “We care about all these projects that we support.”
Though the ranger has been rehired, the Friends and similar groups around the Midwest are questioning how much extra support they can and should lend, knowing nonprofit partners and volunteers can’t sustain federal public lands on their own.
“We are being pushed into new territory where we are wondering: where do we draw that line?” said Christina Hausman Rhode, executive director of the nonprofit Voyageurs Conservancy, which supports Voyageurs National Park. “Do we say no to things? Do we let the public feel that pain?”
Some groups’ official partnerships are now under federal scrutiny, too, and members worry about the effect on now-wary donors.
Under review
The angst at Sherburne resonates with Jeff Rennicke. He directs a nonprofit that supports the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore on Lake Superior, a popular getaway for Minnesotans.