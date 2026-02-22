Lucky crowds get a glimpse of a ‘fleeting natural wonder’ at Apostle Islands ice caves

APOSTLE ISLANDS NATIONAL LAKESHORE — My calves ached as I walked on frozen Lake Superior, carefully maneuvering around jagged shards of ice, some hidden under a layer of snow.
I had never seen the famed Apostle Islands ice caves along Wisconsin’s northern lakeshore. The last time the caves were open to visitors, in 2015, I watched videos and photos on my social media feed hoping to visit the next year. I didn’t think I’d have to wait 11 years.
So when the National Park Service announced, with just two days’ notice, that the caves would be opening on Feb. 16, I booked a hotel room in Duluth right away. This was my chance to see the mesmerizing, icy wonderland.
The scene along the shore was as spectacular as the photos, maybe even more so. Giant ice shelves rose from the frozen ground, and the ice on the red sandstone cliffs shimmered in the sunlight.
Thousands of visitors explored the network of caves. Some were dressed in light jackets and using trekking poles. Others went out in sweatshirts and hats. A few were on skis.
Children crawled under low-hanging walls and into smaller caves behind those walls, places their parents couldn’t or wouldn’t go.
For decades, people have visited these ice caves, but since the turn of the century, those journeys have become more rare as the ice has dwindled.
The excitement on this February day was palpable. Visitors said they’d shifted appointments, called off work and traveled from as far away as New York and Colorado. Once here, they had waited hours to board the shuttle that dropped them at the access point on Meyers Beach.