This week, the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on whether to overturn a 20-year ban on mining next to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
If the measure passes, it would again allow mining companies to apply for mineral leases on federal land in Superior National Forest. It would also mark a major victory for Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, who represents Minnesota’s Iron Range and has worked for years to ease the path for new mines.
A constellation of local and national conservation groups has been trying to push back, following the House’s January passage of the bill. They have a champion in Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who said in a statement that Republicans are “using an unprecedented, sneaky maneuver that would open the door to reversing protections across all our public lands.”
And on Feb. 6, a new group of opponents emerged: the descendants of U.S. President Teddy Roosevelt, who protected 230 million acres of land during his terms in the early 1900s.
Here’s what to know about the upcoming vote:
Why was mining banned in Superior National Forest?
The U.S. Forest Service started a study at the end of the Obama administration to determine whether the area could be safely mined, probing what the effects would be on the environment, on tribal communities and the local economy. That study was scuttled during President Donald Trump’s first term but was revived by former President Joe Biden.
When it was finally released in 2022, the study concluded that mining could not be done safely in the Rainy River watershed, which covers the national forest and flows to the Boundary Waters. The Forest Service reached this conclusion even as they considered mitigation measures a mine might use to minimize pollution and runoff.
As a result, the Biden administration enacted a “mineral withdrawal” in 2023 — barring any new mining leases on federal minerals across 225,000 acres in the Superior National Forest.