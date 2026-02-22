Advertisement
Outdoors

Berry pickers and mushroom hunters may soon have more state guidance

A special task force tells the Legislature to put foraging on par with hunting and fishing.

By Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 22, 2026 at 12:00PM
Participants harvest half-free morels during a foray put on by Mike Kempenich of The Gentleman Forager last May in Waterville, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Foraging has existed as long as people have hunted land and fished waters in Minnesota. In modern times, it has existed in a legal gray zone with few clear guidelines for personal use for mushroom hunters, plant harvesters and berry gatherers alike. That could soon change.

A state task force has produced what it says is a blueprint of new rules for foragers on Minnesota state lands. The aim is to help manage an activity on the rise.

The group will deliver the recommendations in a final report to legislators this session.

“I think we made big progress,” said Peter Martignacco, a task force member and president of wild mushroom enthusiasts in the Minnesota Mycological Society. “Was it everything we could have wanted? Probably not, but I didn’t expect that.”

Last year, the Legislature created the task force with a directive to help shape a path for sustainable foraging. The group was a victory, in part, for foraging advocates who pushed back on the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) plan to revamp foraging rules internally focused on state parks.

The task force included, among others, legislators, DNR appointees and an agency employee, foraging experts, tribal members and natural resources educators.

Over several months of meetings beginning last year, the group heard from the DNR about existing challenges and rules. Foraging educators and task force members also cited the activity’s cultural value to Minnesota’s Indigenous communities.

In a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune, John Waters, DNR government relations unit supervisor, said the task force produced “valuable outcomes.” But he questioned the proposals that had less support among members.

Legitimizing foraging

At the center of the recommendations is an appeal to legislators to enact a law that, broadly, codifies foraging into statute and expands personal gathering with some exceptions for species the DNR deems “protected.”

The move would give foraging a credibility in land management policies it now lacks, said Sen. Susan Pha, DFL-Brooklyn Park, the task force chair. “It’s a big deal.”

The task force vote on the proposal was split. Those members opposed, in general, were concerned that such a law could inspire more foraging, leading to overharvesting and other damage.

The DNR said it will need more time to “carefully consider” the impact of any changes “before codifying any new language into statute,” Waters said.

The task force also said a new law should respect the DNR’s authority to designate specific restricted areas in state parks and on other lands. The statute wouldn’t conflict with existing rules on wild rice and wild ginseng, for example, which require permits.

Martignacco said a presentation by Washington County Parks to the task force demonstrated that concerns about expanding foraging and possible overharvesting might be unwarranted. The county offers a free annual permit to collect berries, nuts and mushrooms in designated park areas.

Only 55 permits were issued in the program’s initial year.

“That is a question that no one has a good answer for: How big a deal is [expanding foraging]?” said Martignacco, who estimated that about 200,000 people regularly forage at different levels in Minnesota.

The DNR told the task force it didn’t have data or reports on any specific species or information about overharvesting.

In another of its recommendations, the task force said the Legislature should fund a study to help the DNR monitor gathering and collect data. The task force encouraged the agency to collaborate with foragers and related groups for online data collection and feedback on species.

The task force also suggested limiting any new foraging policy for five years, giving time to the DNR, legislators and foraging partners to evaluate data collection and research generated by the group’s recommendations.

“Use five years to study impact of foraging and get real data and evidence,” said task force member David Schultz of the Minnesota Foraging Alliance.

The task force was split on this recommendation as well.

Waters said it would limit the DNR’s authority to manage foraging. He said the proposal also would “put the state at risk for litigation if the agency attempted to make rules to best protect foraged species.”

Education and access

The task force also suggested funding for DNR-led education and training around foraging and even suggested partners in the effort.

The agency could glean knowledge from the University of Minnesota Extension and its expertise in adult learning, for instance.

Also, tribal nations could weigh in on “honorable harvesting,” an ethic of regenerative, ecologically sound gathering. Task force member Nibi Ogichidaa Ikwe said the practice is rooted in all cultures, not just Indigenous.

“We would like for people to be connected back in the land, in the water, in a way that is healthy and sustainable, with balance between conservation and access,” said Ikwe, a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe.

“Conserving Minnesota’s natural resources for the next seven generations was something that is very important to me."

The task force also encouraged the DNR to develop a way to connect with foragers. It suggested producing regular town halls or creating an advisory committee. The group said regular engagement would help keep rules relevant and responsive.

“My dream would be, we can meet with the DNR and have conversations that become true collaboration that makes foraging properly balance risks and rewards,” Martignacco said.

A prevailing task force topic was the lack of clear information and where to find it on the state’s websites. It suggested a better presentation of what is allowed and that information be available in more languages.

The task force noted that the DNR already has made some strides about what is allowed on specific land units.

“Currently, when we educate about foraging, it is a complicated matrix of confusion,” said Angela Gupta, a University of Minnesota Extension forestry professor and task force member.

“Not only does a community member not know what they can legally harvest under current policy [depending on land unit], but they have to figure out whose policy it is.”

For example, current rules in state parks allow picking a handful of berries, nuts or mushrooms for personal consumption. Rules differ slightly in state forests: “A large amount,” according to the DNR, requires a permit. Also, edible fruits but not mushrooms can be picked along state trails.

The task force also recommended that the DNR simplify the process of applying for permits.

Some gathering requires permits. For example, a permit is needed to cut or remove a plant for any reason in a state forest. The same applies to collecting large amounts of berries, mushrooms or dead wood for fuel.

Currently, getting a permit to forage in a state forest requires a visit to a DNR forestry office. The task force said the state should make the process available online.

What comes next

Pha and task force vice chair Rep. Roger Skraba, R-Ely, are writing legislation that will include all of the recommendations, most of which were heavily favored by the group. The legislators will introduce bills in the Senate and House.

While she predicted changes to the proposals, Pha said she expects legislation that advances foraging in Minnesota will pass. More talks with the DNR about what it recommends and thinks it can implement are likely, too, she said.

“I believe that [the DNR] will continue to bring up concerns that it has, which is OK,” Pha said.

about the writer

Bob Timmons

Outdoors reporter

Bob Timmons covers news across Minnesota's outdoors, from natural resources to recreation to wildlife.

