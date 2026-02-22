Berry pickers and mushroom hunters may soon have more state guidance

Foraging has existed as long as people have hunted land and fished waters in Minnesota. In modern times, it has existed in a legal gray zone with few clear guidelines for personal use for mushroom hunters, plant harvesters and berry gatherers alike. That could soon change.
A state task force has produced what it says is a blueprint of new rules for foragers on Minnesota state lands. The aim is to help manage an activity on the rise.
The group will deliver the recommendations in a final report to legislators this session.
“I think we made big progress,” said Peter Martignacco, a task force member and president of wild mushroom enthusiasts in the Minnesota Mycological Society. “Was it everything we could have wanted? Probably not, but I didn’t expect that.”
Last year, the Legislature created the task force with a directive to help shape a path for sustainable foraging. The group was a victory, in part, for foraging advocates who pushed back on the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) plan to revamp foraging rules internally focused on state parks.
The task force included, among others, legislators, DNR appointees and an agency employee, foraging experts, tribal members and natural resources educators.
Over several months of meetings beginning last year, the group heard from the DNR about existing challenges and rules. Foraging educators and task force members also cited the activity’s cultural value to Minnesota’s Indigenous communities.
In a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune, John Waters, DNR government relations unit supervisor, said the task force produced “valuable outcomes.” But he questioned the proposals that had less support among members.