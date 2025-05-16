A mushroom hunting novice hunts for Minnesota’s elusive morel

Dried leaves, bark scraps, fallen walnuts — just about everything on the forest floor looked like a morel.
I was roughly 40 minutes into a forest trek to find morel mushrooms. The prized culinary ingredient appears for only a few weeks when lilacs bloom each spring. But almost nobody in the foray I had joined had found one yet.
About 20 of us were picking through the woods in a state park an hour south of Minneapolis on a Saturday morning in early May. It seemed like almost everything on the ground was trying to trick the eye away from finding the honeycombed cap of a morel. Only our guide, Mike Kempenich, had found one tiny specimen. Its cap barely poked above the leaf litter, and he’d left it in the ground.
Kempenich calls himself the Gentleman Forager, and has made a business out of taking groups to search for edible fungi. Morel trips were some of the toughest for him, because there were few other edible fungi around that early in the year, if the group struck out. Minnesota’s real mushroom season, he said, starts in July.
I had never foraged before, save plucking one or two wild raspberries off bushes along hiking trails. Mushrooms felt like one of the more intimidating items to seek out, with the potential to mistakenly pick up something toxic.
The upside of morel season is that there was little outside that it could be mistaken for. I asked him about lookalikes. “We might find some gyromitra,” Kempenich said, referring to a group of mushrooms known as “false morel” that can be poisonous.
We faced spring conditions that had swerved hard from a cool, slow thaw to an abnormally hot and dry stretch. Those weren’t ideal conditions — but our group set off anyway, quickly diverging from groomed trails.
Pull of the forest
I’m not a fisherwoman, or a hunter (and I don’t eat most meat). But something about coming home with dinner from the outdoors still appealed to me.