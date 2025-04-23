To attract and save Minnesota wildlife, plant oaks and asters first

Of the thousands of native plants and trees that most Americans and nearly all Minnesotans can plant in their yards, one species towers above the rest.
To do the most good for the most things, and support the most life, plant an oak tree, according to research from University of Delaware entomologist Doug Tallamy.
The reason? It’s all about the bugs and, more specifically to places like Minnesota, the caterpillars.
Tallamy’s research stems from the push in the past decade to replace traditional lawns and ornamental foreign plants, which can be largely sterile to North American wildlife, with more native species.
But not all native plants are equal.
“I could design a 100 percent native landscape that produces almost no caterpillars, and it would be just as sterile as a landscape loaded with plants from Asia,” he said.
He and his educational group Homegrown National Park set out to find and rank the specific flora that support the most caterpillars, the building blocks of much of the country’s food web. They came up with a guide for keystone plants. It’s searchable county by county throughout the United States to show the top six or seven species of trees, shrubs and flowers that support the most caterpillars in each corner of the country and, in turn, the most kinds of birds and other wildlife.
His work comes as wildlife and biodiversity have plummeted across the nation, and much of the globe. North America has lost 3 billion birds from its annual population since the 1970s — about a third of all birds on the continent. The fall is primarily because of habitat destruction — the loss of the trees and plants birds need to nest and hunt. The loss has included warblers, martins, finches, meadowlarks, prairie birds, woodpeckers and herons.