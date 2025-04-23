To attract and save Minnesota wildlife, plant oaks and asters first

He and his educational group Homegrown National Park set out to find and rank the specific flora that support the most caterpillars, the building blocks of much of the country’s food web. They came up with a guide for keystone plants. It’s searchable county by county throughout the United States to show the top six or seven species of trees, shrubs and flowers that support the most caterpillars in each corner of the country and, in turn, the most kinds of birds and other wildlife.