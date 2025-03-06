Minnesota foragers want some control over harvesting rules on state lands

Martignacco said he perceives that the DNR would be needlessly restrictive if left alone to develop regulations for activities like mushroom hunting and picking wild blueberries. Current rules say you don’t need a permit for mushrooms or berries unless it’s more than you and your household can consume in a week, he said. That’s unrealistic for families who typically pick gallons of extras to dehydrate, freeze or preserve in other ways, Martignacco said.