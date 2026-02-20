Anderson: Amy Klobuchar needs to do more to protect the BWCA than voting to uphold the mining ban

When I lived in Ely in the late 1970s, the Boundary Waters were on fire. Not literally — the region’s pines, spruces and birches weren’t burning. Instead, the topic of how to federally regulate the more than 1 million-acre wilderness was again up for grabs, and Congress would be the decider.
At the time, newspapers had more influence over public opinion and public policy than they do now, and the Minnesota scribe who wrote most frequently about the state’s border region was Jim Klobuchar, an Ely native and Minneapolis Star columnist.
Klobuchar, who died in 2021, was the father of Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who recently announced her candidacy for Minnesota governor.
By all accounts, this father-daughter duo had a loving and adventuresome relationship. They biked 1,100 miles together from Minneapolis to Jackson Hole, Wyo. The also biked and camped from the Twin Cities to Ely. And one time they tried to bike from Yale University, in Connecticut, where Amy attended college, back to Minnesota. But they broke down in Michigan.
As the son of a northeast Minnesota miner who was also a wilderness advocate, Jim Klobuchar understood as few Minnesotans did the competing interests that fought during his lifetime — and still do — over management of the BWCA.
Before passage in 1978 of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Act, logging, mining and motorboat advocates wanted at least limited access to the BWCA. In opposition were paddlers and others who believed the lake-, river- and island-dotted area should be managed as a wilderness.
As admired as Klobuchar was as a Twin Cities newspaperman, he wasn’t well liked among some Ely residents. He didn’t win any local friends when he changed the pronunciation of his name from Klo-BUTCH-er, as the family was widely known in Ely, to the more consonantly acceptable KLO-ba-shar.
But worse in the opinions of some northeast Minnesotans were his advocacy for BWCA wilderness protection and his friendship with Sigurd Olson and other gurus of the paddling sect.