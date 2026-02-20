Anderson: Amy Klobuchar needs to do more to protect the BWCA than voting to uphold the mining ban

“The Boundary Waters is a world unlike any others,” he wrote in 1995, near his retirement, “where ordinary people can become lake dwellers or adventurers, for a day or a week, skimming the water, marveling at the sunrise or the unearthly sound of the loons, or embraced by silence. It has strengthened thousands of families. It has brought something profound into the lives of other thousands who dreaded their first night in a tent, and left with a new understanding of their relationship to the Earth and a thrill of proprietorship. ...