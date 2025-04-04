Minneapolis

Woman arrested 1½ years after allegedly leaving dead baby in Minneapolis homeless encampment

The woman admitted putting the baby in a bag and not calling 911, according to the criminal complaint.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 4, 2025 at 1:45PM
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office squad (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman nearly 1½ years after she gave birth in a Minneapolis homeless encampment and left the dead baby, according to a criminal complaint.

Leslee Marie Villebrun was apprehended Wednesday in connection with her being charged in Hennepin County District Court with interference with a dead body.

Villebrun, 34, remains jailed ahead of an April 28 court appearance. A message was left her attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

About three weeks ago, the sheriff’s office featured Villebrun on its newly launched “Warrant Wednesday” social media campaign as having been on the run since police went to an encampment tent in October 2023, and found the baby in a bag.

“Thanks to the tips we received on Leslee’s whereabouts, deputies were able to arrest her on Wednesday,” an update read.

The sheriff’s office has yet to disclose specifics about Villebrun’s arrest.

According to the complaint:

On Oct. 25, 2023, Police were sent to the encampment after being alerted about a dead newly born baby. Officers found the baby in a bag in one of the encampment’s tents.

The tent’s owner said he saw Villebrun was “dazed and confused” after smoking fentanyl, so he invited her to stay with him. They fell asleep, and he awoke alone that same day to find the baby in the bag.

Police soon found Villebrun, who said she was six months’ pregnant and gave birth in a portable toilet in the encampment before passing out. She said she woke up to find her baby was dead. She said she used fentanyl throughout her pregnancy.

Villebrun admitted putting the baby in the bag and did not call 911.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

