Woman arrested 1½ years after allegedly leaving dead baby in Minneapolis homeless encampment

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman nearly 1½ years after she gave birth in a Minneapolis homeless encampment and left the dead baby, according to a criminal complaint.
Leslee Marie Villebrun was apprehended Wednesday in connection with her being charged in Hennepin County District Court with interference with a dead body.
Villebrun, 34, remains jailed ahead of an April 28 court appearance. A message was left her attorney seeking a response to the allegations.
About three weeks ago, the sheriff’s office featured Villebrun on its newly launched “Warrant Wednesday” social media campaign as having been on the run since police went to an encampment tent in October 2023, and found the baby in a bag.
“Thanks to the tips we received on Leslee’s whereabouts, deputies were able to arrest her on Wednesday,” an update read.
The sheriff’s office has yet to disclose specifics about Villebrun’s arrest.
According to the complaint:
On Oct. 25, 2023, Police were sent to the encampment after being alerted about a dead newly born baby. Officers found the baby in a bag in one of the encampment’s tents.