Minneapolis

Hennepin County Sheriff uses ‘Wanted Wednesday’ to track down suspects

Sheriff Dawanna Witt started featuring her office’s most wanted suspects on social media in February. It’s already led to arrests.

By Christopher Magan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 7:18PM
Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt features her office’s most wanted suspects on social media. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

Consider it the post office bulletin board or saloon wall of the digital age.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt is harnessing the reach of social media to get residents' help apprehending some of the county’s most elusive suspects.

Witt’s office launched “Wanted Wednesdays” on its social media pages — including Facebook, Instagram and X — in February. Each week, one of the sheriff’s most wanted suspects is highlighted and residents are asked to submit tips to help track them down.

“Public participation is crucial for public safety,” Witt said in a statement, noting that residents want to help keep the community safe.

Spotlighting a particular suspect also helps draw attention to the others on the sheriff’s most wanted page. Suspects on the list have felony warrants and are chosen by the criminal intelligence division.

Most wanted lists are nothing new, the FBI began highlighting its top fugitives 75 years ago, and Hennepin County has had one online for two decades. But the sheriff’s office says the new exposure on social media has already led to arrests and a suspect surrendering.

“Social media is a powerful tool and these are important cases. Our community can make a difference,” Witt said.

To submit an anonymous tip to Witt’s office, residents can call 911 or 888-988-TIPS (8477) or text “HCSOTip” to 847 411.

This week, the sheriff’s office featured Kevin Eric Wilbert, 24, who is wanted for murder for allegedly shooting a man during a drug deal in 2021. They also noted the arrest of Charles Lavell Williams, 34, who allegedly had sexual contact with a person under 14.

Last week, the sheriff featured Leslee Marie Villebrun, 34, who is wanted for felony concealment of a body. She allegedly used methamphetamine before giving birth in a port-a-potty and then passing out; she awoke and found her dead baby, whom she concealed in a bag.

Local sheriffs are not strangers to using the internet spotlight to highlight the work of their deputies. Several metro sheriff’s feature a most wanted page on their websites.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher has attracted 266,000 subscribers to his “Live on Patrol” YouTube channel where he live streams patrols with deputies. The videos have also brought questions from some local officials.

about the writer

about the writer

Christopher Magan

Reporter

Christopher Magan covers Hennepin County.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Hennepin County Sheriff uses ‘Wanted Wednesday’ to track down suspects

card image

Sheriff Dawanna Witt started featuring her office’s most wanted suspects on social media in February. It’s already led to arrests.

Weather

Today is the first day of spring. Here's what it looked like across Minnesota.

card image

Minneapolis

Renovated Minneapolis American Indian Center turns to tradition to build a sober community

card image