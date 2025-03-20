Consider it the post office bulletin board or saloon wall of the digital age.
Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt is harnessing the reach of social media to get residents' help apprehending some of the county’s most elusive suspects.
Witt’s office launched “Wanted Wednesdays” on its social media pages — including Facebook, Instagram and X — in February. Each week, one of the sheriff’s most wanted suspects is highlighted and residents are asked to submit tips to help track them down.
“Public participation is crucial for public safety,” Witt said in a statement, noting that residents want to help keep the community safe.
Spotlighting a particular suspect also helps draw attention to the others on the sheriff’s most wanted page. Suspects on the list have felony warrants and are chosen by the criminal intelligence division.
Most wanted lists are nothing new, the FBI began highlighting its top fugitives 75 years ago, and Hennepin County has had one online for two decades. But the sheriff’s office says the new exposure on social media has already led to arrests and a suspect surrendering.
“Social media is a powerful tool and these are important cases. Our community can make a difference,” Witt said.
To submit an anonymous tip to Witt’s office, residents can call 911 or 888-988-TIPS (8477) or text “HCSOTip” to 847 411.