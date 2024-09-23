Charges: Father, son partying at downtown Minneapolis club ends with drug deal turned murder

Three witnesses spoke to police that night, including Wilbert’s father. He said that a group had gone to the club but his son told him he forgot his cell phone in his car. He said Wilbert left the club to go find his phone and came back 10 or 15 minutes later. That’s when a woman came into the club and told Wilbert’s father that someone was shot inside his car. When Wilbert’s dad went out to look, he immediately recognized the victim in his car by his street nickname “Boom.”