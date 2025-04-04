Britain and France accuse Russia's Putin of delaying Ukraine ceasefire efforts

BRUSSELS — Britain and France on Friday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of dragging his feet in ceasefire talks aimed at halting his country’s invasion of Ukraine and demanded a swift response from Moscow after weeks of U.S. efforts to secure a truce.
A Russian drone attack late Thursday on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, killed five civilians and dramatized the diplomatic insistence on a ceasefire. Emergency crews carried black body bags from a burning apartment building as onlookers wept and hugged in the dark. Some of the 32 injured, bloodied and in shock, limped out into the street or were carried on stretchers as flames shot from the windows of their homes.
‘‘Now, I think it is obvious who wants peace and who wants war,‘’ Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said at a NATO meeting in Brussels, referring to the Kharkiv strike. ‘’We must get Russia serious about peace. We must pressure Russia into peace.‘’
Russia has effectively rejected a U.S. proposal for a full and immediate 30-day halt in the fighting. A Kremlin official said Monday that Moscow views efforts to end its more than three-year war with Ukraine as ‘’a drawn-out process.‘’
‘‘Our judgment is that Putin continues to obfuscate, continues to drag his feet,‘’ British Foreign Secretary David Lammy told reporters at NATO headquarters, standing alongside his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in a symbolic show of unity.
A Kremlin envoy who visited Washington this week for talks with Trump administration officials said Friday that further meetings will be needed to resolve outstanding issues.
Kirill Dmitriev told Russian reporters that ‘’the dialogue will take some time, but it’s proceeding positively and constructively.‘’
He criticized what he called a ‘’well-coordinated media campaign and attempts by various politicians to spoil Russia-U.S. relations, distort what Russia says, and cast Russia and its leaders in a negative way.‘’